Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse's New Food Selection; Open For Tours On Sat. 9/28

After two years of transformation, the Cinderella of Cleveland is ready to debut herself as a grand princess of the downtown. Join the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse staff for the official grand opening ceremony on Saturday, September 28th at 10:00am which will including a 216-foot long ribbon and a free day-long public open house till 7pm.

You'll be able to see the new additions and features such as the 77,110 curtain that lights up, walls such as the Hell Cleveland Walls, Cavs Wall of Honor, Cavs and Monsters Championship Walls, 8 new social Neighborhoods, a new Overlook bar, a Budweiser Brew House and plenty of new food!

New eats are aplenty! They'll include pieces by local celebrity chefs Michael Symon, Rocco Whalen, and Jonathon Sawyer. There will be digitial display systems and self-ordering at several restauraunts. Take a look at some of the 'neighborhoods' of new food options that are coming to the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Northwest Atrium Neighborhood:

Fahrenheit by Chef Rocco Whalen which includes his sigantures like Ahi Poke Nachos, Kobe Beef Short Ribs and Butter-Poached Maine Lobster Make and Cheese.

Rocco's: more casual with Tremonster cheesesteak and honey butter tosssed tenders and fries

East Neighborhood

Michael Symon's Symon's Burger Joint: smash-patty single/double cheeseburgers, The Big Cleve Burger with Kielbasa, fries, nacho cheese and shakes.

Chef Tiwanna Scott-Williams' Pearl's Kitchen at LTK. Comfort food like the Mound Bayou’s Smothered Pork Sandwich and Pearl’s Mac n Cheese.

Jack Daniel's Bar as well.

South Neighborhood

Jonathon Sawyer's Green House Kitchen at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Casual dishes like Cubano sandwhiches, frites and handmade Bavarian pretzels

Karen Small's Market at the Fig: signature turkey sandwich, corned beef Reuben and a Bahn Mi bowl

Saucy Brew Works Brew Pub's 18 beers on tap.

West Neighborhood

Bell's Brewery

Fabio Salerno Bandito's

Flour Pizza Co. by Chefs Matt Mytro and Paul Minnillo

Elmore's Smokehouse

Quaker Steak and Lube

WOW DELICIOUS!