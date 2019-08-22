Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Displays 'Glow Feature'

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tweeted out some photos of the arena's 77,000 square foot curtain will. They can use up to 1,500 color combinations.

Testing, testing, 1 - 2 - 3 ...@RMFieldHouse is quite literally going to be LIT, y'all -- pic.twitter.com/3rYKIOsEHf — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) August 21, 2019

