Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Displays 'Glow Feature'

Now that's one colorful feature!

August 22, 2019
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tweeted out some photos of the arena's 77,000 square foot curtain will. They can use up to 1,500 color combinations.  

How cool is that? Can't wait for you to open!! 

CAVS
mortgage rocket fieldhouse

