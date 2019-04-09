The Q Arena Will Apparently Be Renamed "Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse"

With all the renovations happening, it looks like the Quicken Loans Arena will be recieving a new name. Sources spoke with local news outlets to break the news that the Q Arena's press conference happening today (Tuesday, April 9th) will be a name change.

The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse follows the humungous construction updates costing over $185 million which will increase square footage of the venue. The renovation should be done and the 'reopening' should take place on September 30th.

Not going to lie, "The Q" certainly has a better ring to it then "The FieldHouse". Gonna miss you Q Arena!