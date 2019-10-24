Progressive Field Named Best Stadium By Stadium Journey

Stadium Journey crowned our own Progressive Field as the best ballpark in Major League Baseball.

Venues were rated on gameday experience, food and beverage, atmosphere, fan support and the neighborhood around the stadium,.

“Correspondents from around the country visited every Major League ballpark during the 2019 season,” Stadium Journey Director Paul Baker said. “ At the end of the season we compiled and ranked all 30 MLB ballparks. Where a tie existed, we used our crowd reviews generated by readers as the tiebreaker. Progressive Field, with an incredible 4.86 score, easily topped the field this year.”

