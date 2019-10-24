Progressive Field Named Best Stadium By Stadium Journey

This is a no brainer if you ask me!

October 24, 2019
Matt Hribar
Progressive Field

Entercom Cleveland

Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Local
News
Sports

Stadium Journey crowned our own Progressive Field as the best ballpark in Major League Baseball.

Venues were rated on gameday experience, food and beverage, atmosphere, fan support and the neighborhood around the stadium,. 

“Correspondents from around the country visited every Major League ballpark during the 2019 season,” Stadium Journey Director Paul Baker said. “ At the end of the season we compiled and ranked all 30 MLB ballparks. Where a tie existed, we used our crowd reviews generated by readers as the tiebreaker. Progressive Field, with an incredible 4.86 score, easily topped the field this year.”

Check out the full ranking here! 

Tags: 
stadium
progressive field

Recent Podcast Audio
Jen and Tim Talk Best of Cleveland with Kim From Cleveland Magazine WDOKFM: On-Demand
Cleveland Metropark Zoo Announces Wild Winter Lights WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman, October 18th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Rock Hall CEO Greg Harris Announces Nominees for the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman, October 11th 2019 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Tyler Labine From New Amsterdam Joins The Show! WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes