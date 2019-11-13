Predictions For Top Baby Names of 2020

Nameberry is looking ahead at what they think are going to be the hottest baby names of 2020. Since it's only 2019, how do they do it?

Nameberry looks at the names with the biggest increase of interest. It's all speculative, because they won't know the most popular names of 2020 till 2021.

Nameberry co-founder says these predictions offer "heads up on trends and specific names destined to get more popular in 2020 and beyond.”

These are Nameberry’s top name predictions for 2020:

Girls

Adah Reese Mika [[mee-ka]] Paisley Amina Teagan Nova Aura Pearl Billie

Boys