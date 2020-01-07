Oscar Mayer Hiring 'Hotdoggers' For Wienermobile!

January 7, 2020
Oscar Mayer is hiring 12 'Hotdoggers' who will go around the country in the Wienermobile and represent the brand in appearences, grocery store vents and more! 

You'll get the drive the 27-foot hot dog on wheels as well! The job begins in June, and you have till January 31st to submit your resume and cover letter. 

You email your submission to wmrequest@kraftheinzcompany.com or by mail to Oscar Mayer, Attn: Hotdogger Position, 560 E Verona Ave., Verona, WI 53593. More details on the website here.

