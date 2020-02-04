Olive Garden Is Selling Breadstick Bouquets

Chocolates? Roses? Please, if there's something romantic that you could get the love of your life, why not go with a boquet of Olive Garden breadsticks? All Olive Garden locations starting on February 13th will be serving their Breadstick Boquet.

You can also grab an after-dinner mint box that comes with a love poem. Both the boquet and the mint box come with the Valentine's Day To-Go Dinner For Two which comes with 3 entrees.