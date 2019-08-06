Oh No! The OA Cancelled After Two Seasons!

Jen and Producer Matt are a bit upset!

August 6, 2019
Matt Hribar

Entertainment
Jen & Tim Show

After two seasons of excellence, Netflix has decided to foolishy cancel The OA. Our first question is some television network out there better buy the rights so they can produce the third season! 

Hear from the co-creator and the OA herself Brit Marling:

the end of #theoa “------------” - last text to Grandma Vu

A post shared by Brit Marling (@britmarling) on

As expected, people were NOT happy:

the oa
Netflix