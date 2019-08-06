Oh No! The OA Cancelled After Two Seasons!

After two seasons of excellence, Netflix has decided to foolishy cancel The OA. Our first question is some television network out there better buy the rights so they can produce the third season!

Hear from the co-creator and the OA herself Brit Marling:

As expected, people were NOT happy:

#TheOA offers my imagination an escape from the marginalizing forces that want to restrict, capitalize, abuse & exploit our unique/conventionally challenging existences. TheOA offers some of the best of Scifi- A genre that offers a limitless array of exits & entrances.#SaveTheOA — IAM (@IndyaMoore) August 5, 2019