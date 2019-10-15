ODOT is Accepting Messages For Their Message Boards
Perfect if you've got rhymes and sass!
October 15, 2019
Are you smart, sassy and suave? (Uh oh, Tim Richards might think this is about him!)
Well ODOT is looking for people to create and submit their own witty sayings and their creations might end up on the boards throughout the state!
Submit a caption on ODOT's website here!
When driving on a multi-lane highway, stay right unless passing. We're reminding you with this message on more than 130 digital signs across the state. pic.twitter.com/2oP6K83QAX— Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) October 9, 2019