New Starbucks Spring Drinks!
What's arriving in stores?
March 4, 2020
Starbucks new spring menu items are here and they're available now! Here's some of your options:
- The Iced Golden Ginger Drink - Ginger, pineapple, and turmeric flavors tosses with coconut milk and ice should.
- The Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink - Matcha green tea spun together with hints of pineapple and ginger, added with coconut milk, and ice.
- Nitro Cold Brew with Salted Honey Cold Foam - Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew, topped with salted honey cold foam and a “strike” of toasted honey.
And some new food:
- Bacon, Sausage & Egg Wrap - Bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and sous vide potatoes all rolled up in a flour tortilla.
- Southwest Veggie Wrap - Scrambled eggs, black beans, sous vide potatoes, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, and jalapeño cream cheese rolled up in a salsa tortilla.