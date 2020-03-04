New Starbucks Spring Drinks!

What's arriving in stores?

March 4, 2020
Matt Hribar
Starbucks

© Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Starbucks new spring menu items are here and they're available now! Here's some of your options:

  • The Iced Golden Ginger Drink - Ginger, pineapple, and turmeric flavors tosses with coconut milk and ice should.
  • The Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink - Matcha green tea spun together with hints of pineapple and ginger, added with coconut milk, and ice.
  • Nitro Cold Brew with Salted Honey Cold Foam - Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew, topped with salted honey cold foam and a “strike” of toasted honey.

And some new food: 

  • Bacon, Sausage & Egg Wrap - Bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and sous vide potatoes all rolled up in a flour tortilla.
  • Southwest Veggie Wrap - Scrambled eggs, black beans, sous vide potatoes, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, and jalapeño cream cheese rolled up in a salsa tortilla.
