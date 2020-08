Two new songs stormed the internet today, check them both out below. "Midnight Sky" by Miley Cyrus is giving me major 80s synth vibes and I dig it, while the "Levitating (Remix)" with Dua Lipa, Madonna and Missy Elliot is just lacking a bit of punch for me. What do you think?

Video of Miley Cyrus - Midnight Sky (Official Video)