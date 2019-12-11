New: Cookie Dough With Lucky Charms Marshmallows

What in the word delicious is this?

I know some of you have mixed feelinga about pre-mixed cookie dough, BUT Pillsbury is dropping Lucky Charms Cookie Dough! 

The cookies are sugar and one package gives you 12 'big' cookies. These are limited edition which means they're not going to be available long! 

