New Coke Is Coming Back In Tandem With "Stranger Things"

Yeah, this is kinda of a 'strange thing'

May 22, 2019
Some people might remember what's considered the most disastrous launch of a product ever: New Coke. There was a new recipe and people just weren't hip to it. But New Coke is coming back in limited edition in leu of season three of "Stranger Things" which apparently has several appearneces of New Coke within the episodes. 

500,000 cans will available in vending machines and on their website.  Season three of "Stranger Things" debuts on July 4th.

