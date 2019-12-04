New At Starbucks: Irish Cream Cold Brew

As of yesterday, Starbucks has debuted a new holiday drink: the Irish Cream Cold Brew! 

It's like a cousin to the Pumpkin Cold Brew that was all the rage this fall. Except this cold brew is infused with Irish Cream syrup, topped with a vanilla sweet cream-infused cold foam and garnished with cocoa. 

For those who don't know what cold brew is, it's similar to iced coffee but because of how it's prepared, cold brew has a less acidic taste and has more caffeine than iced coffee. 

We can't wait to try it! 

