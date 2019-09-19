SCHEDULE: Netflix Drops Their Halloween-Themed 'Netflix and Chills' Movie List

Spooky shenanigans on Netflix this season!

September 19, 2019
Matt Hribar
Spooky Season Playlist

© Photostock2015 | Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Entertainment
Jen & Tim Show

Netflix undertstands that it's spooky season, which is why they're adding plenty of new spooky things to watch. Take a look at the Netflix & Chills teaser trailer and the schedule! 

9/13/19

  • Marianne — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Head Count

9/14/19

  • We Have Always Lived in the Castle

9/15/19

  • The Curse of Oak Island: Season 3

9/17/19

  • A Haunting at Silver Falls: The Return
  • The Last Kids on Earth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

9/24/19

  • American Horror Story: Apocalypse

9/25/19

  • Glitch: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

9/25/19

  • In the Shadow of the Moon — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

10/1/19

  • A.M.I.
  • Along Came a Spider
  • House of the Witch
  • Scream 2
  • This horror classic, the sequel to 1996’s Scream, stars Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox.
  • Sinister Circle

10/4/19

  • In the Tall Grass — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Creeped Out: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Super Monsters: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

10/8/19

  • The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-wee — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

10/11/19

  • Fractured — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Haunted: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

10/16/19

  • Sinister 2

10/18/19

  • Eli — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

10/24/19

  • Revenge of Pontianak
  • Daybreak — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

10/25/19

  • Assimilate
  • Rattlesnake — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Prank Encounters — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tags: 
Netflix
Halloween

Recent Podcast Audio
Jen and Tim Dish With Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen Talks To Masterchef Junior Contestant Matthew Ahead of Masterchef Junior Live! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checking The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zeldman - September 12th 2019 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen Toohey Interviews Chelsea Handler WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen Toohey Interviews Chelsea Handler WDOKFM: On-Demand
Peter John-Baptiste From The Browns Front Office Calls In To The Jen and Tim Show WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes