SCHEDULE: Netflix Drops Their Halloween-Themed 'Netflix and Chills' Movie List
Spooky shenanigans on Netflix this season!
September 19, 2019
Netflix undertstands that it's spooky season, which is why they're adding plenty of new spooky things to watch. Take a look at the Netflix & Chills teaser trailer and the schedule!
9/13/19
- Marianne — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Head Count
9/14/19
- We Have Always Lived in the Castle
9/15/19
- The Curse of Oak Island: Season 3
9/17/19
- A Haunting at Silver Falls: The Return
- The Last Kids on Earth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
9/24/19
- American Horror Story: Apocalypse
9/25/19
- Glitch: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
9/25/19
- In the Shadow of the Moon — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
10/1/19
- A.M.I.
- Along Came a Spider
- House of the Witch
- Scream 2
- This horror classic, the sequel to 1996’s Scream, stars Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox.
- Sinister Circle
10/4/19
- In the Tall Grass — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Creeped Out: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Super Monsters: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
10/8/19
- The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-wee — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
10/11/19
- Fractured — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Haunted: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
10/16/19
- Sinister 2
10/18/19
- Eli — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
10/24/19
- Revenge of Pontianak
- Daybreak — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
10/25/19
- Assimilate
- Rattlesnake — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Prank Encounters — NETFLIX ORIGINAL