NBC Announces Fall Schedule Including Christopher Meloni in "Law and Order: Organized Crime"

NBC is describing their fall schedule as 'stable', a term which sounds like something my high school counselor said about my grades rather than a fall line-up. But no matter how they define the upcoming fall season, it's keeping us unstable from excitement!

Christopher Meloni is back in new Law and Order: Organized Crime, and I can't wait to organize my Hulu account to grab these episodes! Law and Order: Organized Crime will be the only brand-new first season show on NBC, but honestly they don't need anything else besides justice for Elliot Stabler.

Other fan favorites like "This Is Us", "New Amsterdam", the Chicago shows, and "The Voice" will return. New shows, like "Mr. Mayor" (a Tina Fey project) will debut later in the year.

Here's the full NBC Schedule:

Monday

8-10pm: The Voice

10-11pm: Manifest

Tuesday

8-9pm: The Voice

9-10pm: This Is Us

10-11pm: New Amsterdam

Wednesday

8-9pm: Chicago Med

9-10pm: Chicago Fire

10-11pm: Chicago P.D.

Thursday

8-8:30pm: Superstore

8:30-9pm: Brooklyn Nine-Nine

9-10pm: Law & Order: SVU

10-11pm: Law & Order: Organized Crime

Friday

8-9pm: The Blacklist

9-11pm: Dateline NBC

Saturday

8-10pm: Dateline Saturday Night Mystery

10-11pm: Saturday Night Live (encores, old epsiodes)

Sunday

7-8:20pm: Football Night in America

8:20-11pm: NBC Sunday Night Football