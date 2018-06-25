Millennial Moment: Millennials Want To Vacation With Friends and Family!

Think about your last vacation...mine was just last month up in Toronto with my good friend Michelle. Well, according to Forbes' new research, millenials want to vacation with family and friends!

Gen Z (18-21) want to go on adventures, while Gen X'ers (38-53) want to relax. Summer vacations usually revolve around the beach according to Gen Z, Millennials and Gen X. Those of the Silent Generation prefer a cruise, while Baby Boomers like road trips.

Here's the data breakdown available by Forbes through Discover.

What do you think? I was a little shocked at the results, but I can't say that it's wrong when it comes to my millennial status!