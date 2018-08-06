Millennial Moment: Millennials Prefer Wine and Spirits Over Beer

I can relate!

August 6, 2018
Matt Hribar
millennial moment

millennial moment

Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show

Berenberg found that many millenials and Generation Z individuals prefer wine/spirits over beer, while 64% of those between 16-22 believe they will be drinking less than previous generations over the course of their life. 

Anheuser-Busch did their own study to find that only 43% of American 20-somethings who drink prefer beer. 

As a millennial, I have to say I definitely prefer wine and spirits! I never really got into the taste of beer, although I do love a good cider.

What are your thoughts? 

 

Tags: 
millennial moments

Recent Podcast Audio
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - August 3rd Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Interview Arsenio Hall! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Lisa From Pinecrest Talks About Summer Discover Day with Jen and Tim WDOKFM: On-Demand
Curtis from the Indians Stops By The Studio To Discuss The Upcoming 7 Game Homestand! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Get The Dish on Infinity Mirrors At The Cleveland Art Museum WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With The Cleveland Zoo About the Snow Leopards and Asian Highlands WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes