Millennial Moment: Millennials Prefer Wine and Spirits Over Beer

Berenberg found that many millenials and Generation Z individuals prefer wine/spirits over beer, while 64% of those between 16-22 believe they will be drinking less than previous generations over the course of their life.

Anheuser-Busch did their own study to find that only 43% of American 20-somethings who drink prefer beer.

As a millennial, I have to say I definitely prefer wine and spirits! I never really got into the taste of beer, although I do love a good cider.

What are your thoughts?