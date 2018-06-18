Millennial Moment: Millennials Are Skipping The Bars!

Can't relate, but it makes sense!

June 18, 2018
Matt Hribar
Jen & Tim Show

So what are millenials doing these days? Well they're staying home and drinking on the couch! 28% of individuals between 24-31 drink at home according to a survey by Mintel Press

Mintel says that the reason behind it is because millenials think it takes too much effort to drink away from home. Only 15% of those age 54-72 agree that it takes too much effort to drink away from home.  

Interestingly 38% of in-home drinkers drink at home to have more control over how much alcohol they drink.

Why might millenials be staying home? Well, bars are expensive! And if you're working a demanding job, or a couple part-time jobs...you just might not want to dress up and go out! And unless it's a happy hour or a good drink deal...count me out! If I want to spend $12, it's on something a bit more cooler then a restauraunt's standard cocktail!

Any thoughts on this?

jen and tim
millennial moment

