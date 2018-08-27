Millennial Moment: Gen Z Population To Overtake Millennials By 2019

According to Bloomberg by next year, Generation Z will be 32% of the 2019 population, taking the crown from millennials who will be at 31.5%. This is based on a study from United Nations, using 2000/2001 as the difference. Bloomberg was the first to report this news.

It's crazy to think that over 60% of the world is under (roughly) the age of 35. How this will shake up the future population structures is unclear.