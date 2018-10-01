Millennial Moment: Divorce Rates Down 18% According To New Study

According to the University of Maryland via Newsweek, the divorce rate in the last ten years has gone down 18%.

Phillip Cohen, the researcher behind the study believes this declie is because of millenials and their choices when it comes to marriage. Millennials are 'selective' about marriage, the wait until they are finacially stable, and they explore cohabitation prior to marriage as well.

There's also less stigma regarding getting married. People are realizing marriage is an important choice and they're slowing down the need for speed.

Although the Brookings Institute has also found that there is a 'marriage gap', that education and income are reasons why people are or are not getting married.

“In the last two decades, for the first time, married women are more likely to have college degrees than women who aren’t married,” Cohen explained. “Marriage and college go together more and more,” he said, saying it also leads to lower divorce rates.

Also, prenups are on the rise! In a survey of lawyers through the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, over 50% noticed an increase in millennials, with 62% of lawyers noticing an increase from 2013 to 2016.

