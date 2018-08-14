Millennial Moment: Are Millennials Killing MAYONNAISE?

Over the last few days, an article by Sandy Hingston called 'How Millennials Killed Mayonnaise' went viral. She gives a very well-written review of how mayonoise, which was the condiment of disguise, has become quite polar for younger generations. Sandy didn't really use data, so naturally we have to see if her personal experience matches or doesn't match with the truth!

Apparently mayonnaise sales are down!! Buisness Insider via Euromonitor reports that mayonnaise sales were down 6.7% over 2012 to 2017. Hellmann's and Kraft have reportedly slashed prices, as prices for mayo fell .6% from the first quarter of 2017 to the first quarter of 2018.

So why?

Health-consciousness, which is definitely a trend bigger then ever, could be partially to blame. There's also new vegan mayo which offer egg-free versions of the spread. And of course, it's hard for mayo to compete with the 'srirachas' of the sauce industry.

But the mayo industry isn't worried!

"Condiments are more competitive than they've ever been. Ten years ago, it was much more simple." said Heinz's head of marketing, Jennifer Healy.

Either way, there's definitely more mixed emotion with mayonnaise. I think there's just a lot of good condiments out there. But that doesn't mean you have to get rid of mayo, after all I love a good aioli!