Millennial Moment: Are Millennials Getting Engaged Quicker Then Other Generations?

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber are the latest celebrities to get engaged after a month of dating. I was curious to see if this was a trend, are millennials getting engaged quickly then previous generations?

So one thing we definitely know is that Millennials are postponing their marriage or otherwise choosing to forgo traditional marriage. The Pew Research Center found that in 1965, women and men were typically married by the age of 21 and 23 respectively. But in 2017, those numbers have jumped up to 27, and 29.5.

Interestingly enough, the Pew Research Center found that 65% (two-thirds) of Millennials do want to get married! But why aren't they? The biggest reasons are financial (29%), they haven’t found the right person (26%) and their own youth (26%).

But in terms of engagements, there isn’t too much research out there. A 2015 Real Wedding Study found that the average engagement is 14.5 months. Unfortunately there isn’t much data that I could find about whether or not millennials are getting engaged quicker then previous generations.

We can kind of assume that because millennials are waiting to get married they might also have longer engagement periods alongside more time pre-engagement.

Priceonomics found the average year for engagement is 27.2 for women and 28.7 for men with a median time of 3.3 years before the couple is engaged. 8% of Americans apparently are engaged before they have been together for six months. But to put that into comparison, 10% of Americans are engaged for 6 years or more. So while it may sound common, it’s not as common as we may think.

But looking back at the data, if people in 1965 are getting married at the average age of 21 and 23, that implies there isn’t much time behind their courtship in general. We can probably assume that millennials on the whole are not rushing into engagements but are probably waiting longer then our earlier generations.

That’s your millennial moment of the day!