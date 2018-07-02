Millennial Moment: 86% of Millennials Would Consider Taking A Paycut to Work For A Company With Aligned Values

LinkedIn released a Workplace Culture report, and among the data shows that 86% (almost 9 out of 10) of millennials would consider taking a paycut to work with a company whose 'mission and values' go along with their personal creed and ideaology. Only 9% of Baby Boomers would do the same.

Across the board, 90% of all employees believe it matters on whether you are proud of your company. Employee happiness comes from companies which promote work-life balance and flexibility.

Why would someone stay at their job for more then five years? Paid time off, parental leave and health insurance came on top of that list.

