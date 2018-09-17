Millennial Moment: 23% of Netflix Subscribers Will Leave Netflix If They Begin Showing Promos During Shows

What's one reason I subscribe to Netflix? Well it's because I'm a guy on the go, but I'm also the kind of guy who just wants to jump into my program. I don't mind watching promos, but I do that on my own time. And guess what...apparently a lot of people agree.

23% of users said they would leave Netflix if the service included these 'promos', while only 41% said they woul definitely or probably keep Netflix even if they impose promos.

Yikes! So what does that mean? I guess don't force people to watch the promos for their original content, but definitely keep me updated when my favorite shows get new seasons for my bingeing pleasure!

We don't know the exact demographics, but it appears that 81% of people between 19 and 31 own a Netflix account.