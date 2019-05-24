Memorial Day Weekend Highlights, Parade Information

For a guide for local parades, check out Fox 8's Guide here.

Friday, 24th:

Cleveland Pops American Salute

8pm, Severance Hall, clevelandorchestra.com.

Friday, 24th (and more over the weekend):

Jay Pharoah

SNL Act coming to Pickwick and Frolic, pickwickandfrolic.com.

Friday-Sunday:

Taste of Summer

“Flats East Bank kicks off Memorial Day weekend with the third annual Taste of Summer, presented by Scene. The annual food festival features summertime eats from local restaurants along with live entertainment from some of Cleveland's most talented musicians and DJs.”

Admission is free. Detials at scenetasteofsummer.com.

Friday-Sunday:

Tremont Greek Festival

Hours are noon to 12am today through Sunday as well as Monday from 12pm to 9pm. Admission is free, tremontgreekfest.com.

Saturday:

Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah will be coming to MGM!, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com.

Sunday:

Catch Meaning Music Festival

FunkyardX, Madeline Finn, Ashley Fulton, Jack Harris, Recess and Hawken's Jazz Band Rhythm Section will all perform today. 3pm at the Rock Hall, rockhall.com.

Need some more ideas? Check out Cleveland.com and Clevescene.com's own guides!