McDonalds' Retro Happy Meal Toys Coming Back!

To celebrate 40 years of Happy Meals at McDonalds, McDonalds will be releasing a special limited-edition Surprise Happy Meal, available in over 90 countries and while supplies last.

“Since the Happy Meal was introduced on the menu, it quickly became synonymous with our brand,” McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook explained. “Today, this iconic red box creates lasting memories for billions of families annually across the world.”

There will be 15 toys and two Disney exclsuvies.