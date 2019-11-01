McDonalds' Retro Happy Meal Toys Coming Back!

It's all to celebrate 40 years

November 1, 2019
Matt Hribar

Erik Voake / Stringer / Getty Images

Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
News

To celebrate 40 years of Happy Meals at McDonalds, McDonalds will be releasing a special limited-edition Surprise Happy Meal, available in over 90 countries and while supplies last. 

“Since the Happy Meal was introduced on the menu, it quickly became synonymous with our brand,” McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook explained. “Today, this iconic red box creates lasting memories for billions of families annually across the world.”

There will be 15 toys and two Disney exclsuvies. 

Tags: 
mcdonalds
happy meal

Recent Podcast Audio
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman, November 1st 2019 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
October Is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, These Two Organizations Are Helping Breast Cancer Patients Year-Round. WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk Best of Cleveland with Kim From Cleveland Magazine WDOKFM: On-Demand
Cleveland Metropark Zoo Announces Wild Winter Lights WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman, October 18th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Rock Hall CEO Greg Harris Announces Nominees for the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes