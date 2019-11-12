McDonalds Is Launching Snickerdoodle McFlurrys
What was that?
November 12, 2019
McDonalds is flipping the script with their new flavor of McFlurry: the Snickerdoodle. It's the first seasonal flavor since Holiday Mint back in 2012.
It'll have cinnamon, chunks of Snicerkdoodle and is available now if you use the UberEats App. It'll officially launch this late November.
McDonald's Is Releasing a Snickerdoodle McFlurry for the Holiday Season https://t.co/hadomv3fjN— People (@people) November 11, 2019