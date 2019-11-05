McDonalds To Add Chicken To The Breakfast Menu

Apparently some McDonalds already have chicken?

November 5, 2019
Matt Hribar
Jen & Tim Show

We love chicken on the Jen and Tim Show, so it's important that we inform y'all when chicken news breaks the internet. 

According to reports, McDonalds is expanding their breakfast menu next year and an internal memo reveals chicken options on the breakfast menu coming this January. They've been testing Chicken McGriddles, Chicken McBiscuits and McChicken McMuffins. 

A lot of McDonalds locaions already have breakfast chicken menu items, so what's the wait?? 

Can't wait to have a nice chicken and egg biscuit sandwich...yummy! 

mcdonalds
Breakfast

