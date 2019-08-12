Lucky Charms Will Be Selling Just The Marshmallows!

Lucky Charms turned to Jet-Puffed Marshmallows to offer the Lucky Charms marshmallows in a $1.50 bag! These marshmallows are a 'bigger and puffer version' on the ones you get in the cereal.

"The colorful marshmallows have always been our favorite fluffy part of the Lucky Charms cereal experience," said brand manager Ashleigh Calderone. "We're thrilled to put our signature Jet-Puffed spin on them to make them even bigger and puffier!"

Magically delicious in EVERY form! Grab a bag of @jetpuffed marshmallows with Lucky Charms shapes today! #magicallydelicious pic.twitter.com/lEFoCO0Znw — Lucky Charms (@LuckyCharms) August 7, 2019

