LIST: Wallethub's Top Colleges and Universities of 2021

Wallethub has just dropped their 2021 College & University Rankings, revealing the top schools:

Top Ten Best Colleges & Universities For 2020

Harvard University – Massachusetts Yale University – Connecticut Massachusetts Institute of Technology – Massachusetts Princeton University – New Jersey California Institute of Technology – California Stanford University – California Rice University - Texas Northwestern University – Illinois Duke University – North Carolina University of Pennsylvania - Pennsylvania

Top Ten Best Colleges For 2020 (specifically looking at smaller colleges)

Swarthmore College – Pennsylvania Pomona College – California Amherst College – Massachusetts Hamilton College, New York Harvey Mudd College – California Grinnell College – Iowa Colby College – Maine Wellesley College – Massachusetts Carleton College – Minnesota Barnard College – New York

Check out more here at Wallethub's website.