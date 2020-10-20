LIST: Wallethub's Top Colleges and Universities of 2021

Oooh, love a good list!

October 20, 2020
Matt Hribar
Wallethub has just dropped their 2021 College & University Rankings, revealing the top schools:

Top Ten Best Colleges & Universities For 2020

  1. Harvard University – Massachusetts
  2. Yale University – Connecticut
  3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology – Massachusetts
  4. Princeton University – New Jersey
  5. California Institute of Technology – California
  6. Stanford University – California
  7. Rice University - Texas
  8. Northwestern University – Illinois
  9. Duke University – North Carolina
  10. University of Pennsylvania - Pennsylvania

Top Ten Best Colleges For 2020 (specifically looking at smaller colleges)

  1. Swarthmore College – Pennsylvania
  2. Pomona College – California
  3. Amherst College – Massachusetts
  4. Hamilton College, New York
  5. Harvey Mudd College – California
  6. Grinnell College – Iowa
  7. Colby College – Maine
  8. Wellesley College – Massachusetts
  9. Carleton College – Minnesota
  10. Barnard College – New York 

Check out more here at Wallethub's website.

