LIST: Wallethub's Top Colleges and Universities of 2021
October 20, 2020
Wallethub has just dropped their 2021 College & University Rankings, revealing the top schools:
Top Ten Best Colleges & Universities For 2020
- Harvard University – Massachusetts
- Yale University – Connecticut
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology – Massachusetts
- Princeton University – New Jersey
- California Institute of Technology – California
- Stanford University – California
- Rice University - Texas
- Northwestern University – Illinois
- Duke University – North Carolina
- University of Pennsylvania - Pennsylvania
Top Ten Best Colleges For 2020 (specifically looking at smaller colleges)
- Swarthmore College – Pennsylvania
- Pomona College – California
- Amherst College – Massachusetts
- Hamilton College, New York
- Harvey Mudd College – California
- Grinnell College – Iowa
- Colby College – Maine
- Wellesley College – Massachusetts
- Carleton College – Minnesota
- Barnard College – New York