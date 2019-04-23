LIST: Top 10 'Most Hackable' Passwords

The UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) took a look at breached passwords. What passwords failed to protect the individual responsible for them?

The usual suspects and number combinations make the list below.

1) 123456

2) 123456789

3) qwerty

4) password

5) 111111

6) 12345678

7) abc123

8) 1234567

9) password1

10) 12345

Fun facts: