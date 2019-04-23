LIST: Top 10 'Most Hackable' Passwords
Yikes, might have to change out a few passwords
April 23, 2019
The UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) took a look at breached passwords. What passwords failed to protect the individual responsible for them?
The usual suspects and number combinations make the list below.
1) 123456
2) 123456789
3) qwerty
4) password
5) 111111
6) 12345678
7) abc123
8) 1234567
9) password1
10) 12345
Fun facts:
- "Iloveyou" missed out on the top 10 while 'dragon' and 'monkey' made the top 20.
- "blink182" holds the title for the most common password based on a popular musical artist
- "superman" holds the title for the most common password based on a fictional character.
- When it comes to names, Ashley and Michael were the most popular and were then followed up by Daniel, Jessica, and Charlie.
- The Dallas Cowboys ("cowboys1") was the most popular password based on a NFL team nickname
- "Sunday" is the most popular day password
- "August" is the most popular password based on a common month.