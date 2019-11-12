LIST: Top 10 Gift Cards for 2019

Just in case you need a small easy gift!

November 12, 2019
Matt Hribar
Christmas 102
Jen & Tim Show

Sometimes you need a small quick gift, like a $5 gift card for a casual friend or a colleague. But the idea of a gift card sounds easier than it is. 

So WalleHub rated the top gift cards of 2019 by looking at how popular the gift cards were, if there were discounts on the cards, how much you can sell the gift card for and how much people like the retailer in question. Here's the list:

  1. Amazon Gift Card
  2. Visa Gift Card
  3. Walmart Gift Card
  4. Target Gift Card
  5. iTunes Gift Card
  6. Starbucks Gift Card
  7. American Express Gift Card
  8. Disney Gift Card
  9. eBay Gift Card
  10. Sephora Gift Card

You can check out WalletHub's full list over on their website! 

WalletHub
data

