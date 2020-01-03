*LIST* The States Where Most People Are Moving To

The answer might shock you!

January 3, 2020
Matt Hribar
America / states

Mr Pickles / Getty Images

Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show

According to United Van Lines' "43rd Annual National Movers Study", Idaho is the most moved into state, 64.7% of moves are inbound. Maine and Oklahoma are among the most “balanced states,” the same number of residents moving out of the state as move into the state.

U.S. States With The Most People Moving In

  1. Idaho
  2. Oregon
  3. Arizona
  4. South Carolina
  5. Washington
  6. District of Columbia
  7. Florida
  8. South Dakota
  9. North Carolina
  10. New Mexico

U.S. States With The Most People Moving Out 

  1. New Jersey
  2. Illinois
  3. New York
  4. Connecticut
  5. Kansas
  6. Ohio
  7. California
  8. Michigan
  9. North Dakota
  10. Iowa
Tags: 
states
moving
ohio

Recent Podcast Audio
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - Jan 3 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With The Fine Arts Association About Their Upcoming Educational Programs! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Jennifer From the Mentor Icebreakers About Tim's Upcoming Puck Toss! WDOKFM: On-Demand
How can you help on Giving Tuesday in Cleveland? WDOKFM: On-Demand
Cleveland Connection WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman, November 15th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes