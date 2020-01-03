LIST* The States Where Most People Are Moving To

According to United Van Lines' "43rd Annual National Movers Study", Idaho is the most moved into state, 64.7% of moves are inbound. Maine and Oklahoma are among the most “balanced states,” the same number of residents moving out of the state as move into the state.

U.S. States With The Most People Moving In

Idaho Oregon Arizona South Carolina Washington District of Columbia Florida South Dakota North Carolina New Mexico

U.S. States With The Most People Moving Out