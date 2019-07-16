LIST: Most Stressed & Least Stressed Cities In America

WalletHub just released their Most and Least Stressed Cities in the Country list and it's stressing me out already!

WalletHub examined 180 cities using 37 key metrics such as average work hours, divorce, suicide rates and more. The higher the number is, the higher the stress!

Detroit (Cleveland's step-sister) topped with a 62.72/100 and is 2nd for health, safety and family stress and 3rd in the country for financial stress.

Meanwhile, Cleveland ranks number ONE for financial stress in the country, 11th for family stress, 15th for health and safety stress and 21st for work stress. YIKES we need a day trip to the Marengo Luxury Spa for Office of the Day!

Ten Most Stressed Cities In The Country

Detroit, MI

Cleveland, OH

Newark, NJ

Baltimore, MD

Philadelphia, PA

St. Louis, MO

Cincinnati, OH

Birmingham, Al

Wilmington, DE

Shreveport, LA

Freemont, California scored a 29.19, landing last for finacial stress and in the bottom for other factors (must be nice!)

Ten Least Stressed Cities in the Country