Liam Neeson Spotted In Brook Park and Parma

Watch out Cleveland, he's close!

October 2, 2019
Matt Hribar

Carlos Alvarez / Stringer / Getty Images

Categories: 
Entertainment
Jen & Tim Show
Local

While filming for his new movie "The Minuteman", multiple reports came in that Liam Neeson was caught filming at Charlie's Dog House Diner on Brookpark Road and Parma's Last Stop Bar yesterday.

 

“The Minuteman" is going to be about a rancher on the Arizona border who helps a young boy seek safety from the cartel. 

We also know that Liam Neeson and company will be shooting in Wellington, location unknown. 

Tags: 
liam neeson
cleveland

Recent Podcast Audio
Reality Steve Gives Scoop On The Bachelor in Cleveland WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman September 27th 2019 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Cheers to Camp Cheerful Fundraiser! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Dish With Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen Talks To Masterchef Junior Contestant Matthew Ahead of Masterchef Junior Live! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checking The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zeldman - September 12th 2019 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes