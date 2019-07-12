Lake Erie Projected To Have High Algae Bloom This Summer

The NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) is predicting that Lake Erie will have a larger algae bloom than last year, but not the biggest we've seen in a few years.

The bloom is projected to be a 7.5/10 on the severity index. We will see the bloom later this summer.

"The bloom on Lake Erie, the size of it, is really closely related to the amount of phosphorus that comes out of the Maumee River," said the director of the National Center for Water Quality Research at Heidelberg University, Dr. Laura Johnson. "That phosphorus is high enough that we’re expecting a pretty substantial bloom this year, somewhere between a 6 and a 9 [on the severity index]."

Heavy rainfall is behind phosphorus runoff, and it's shocking there isn't much of it this year. However, the size of the algae bloom doesn't correlate with the leves of toxics.

It's reccomended that you keep yourself, pets and humans away from algae blooms which appear as blue-green particles in the water or as a scum coat.