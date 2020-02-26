Lady Gaga Releasing New Song "Stupid Love" This Friday!

Her first solo pop single since 2016!

February 26, 2020
Matt Hribar
Lady Gaga attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

Lady Gaga is releasing a new song, "Stupid Love" this Friday! Rumor has it that it's upbeat, fun and POP! 

“STUPID LOVE” THE NEW SINGLE BY LADY GAGA OUT FRIDAY AT MIDNIGHT ET #LG6

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

If you can believe it, the last time Gaga released solo material was back in 2016 (!!!) with her album "Joanne" and her somber ballad bop "Million Reasons." Well she's giving us a million reasons to tune in this Friday. The visuals, the concept...we have no choice but to dance this Friday! 

Tags: 
Lady Gaga
stupid love
new music

Recent Podcast Audio
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - February 21st 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Share A Vision: The Organization Raising Money to Help Those With Autism Spectrum Take the Trip of a Lifetime. WDOKFM: On-Demand
Signature Health is Offering Free Vaccines for Children. WDOKFM: On-Demand
Cupids Undie Run Is This Saturday! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Barry Manilow Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - January 30th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes