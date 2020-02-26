Lady Gaga Releasing New Song "Stupid Love" This Friday!
Her first solo pop single since 2016!
Lady Gaga is releasing a new song, "Stupid Love" this Friday! Rumor has it that it's upbeat, fun and POP!
“STUPID LOVE” THE NEW SINGLE BY LADY GAGA OUT FRIDAY AT MIDNIGHT ET #LG6
If you can believe it, the last time Gaga released solo material was back in 2016 (!!!) with her album "Joanne" and her somber ballad bop "Million Reasons." Well she's giving us a million reasons to tune in this Friday. The visuals, the concept...we have no choice but to dance this Friday!