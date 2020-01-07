Krispy Kreme Adds Mini Doughnuts To Menu

Things are getting tasty!

January 7, 2020
Matt Hribar
puhimec / Getty Images

As if you needed a reason to go to Krispy Kreme, they just added mini doughnuts to their menu -- permanently! 

Each mini is only 90 caloreis, and they come in original glazed, chocolate iced glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles and strawberry iced with sprinkles.

