Krispy Kreme Adds Mini Doughnuts To Menu

As if you needed a reason to go to Krispy Kreme, they just added mini doughnuts to their menu -- permanently!

Our NEW MINIS are HERE!!! ----#Resolutions are hard to keep...& a small treat can keep you on track. Take it from our resolution coach... & CheatSweet with our NEW #MINIS! -- Available at participating US & CAN shops. Info found https://t.co/xMWEIEURmd. #KrispyKreme #Doughnuts pic.twitter.com/YJeXoqicEU — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) January 6, 2020

Each mini is only 90 caloreis, and they come in original glazed, chocolate iced glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles and strawberry iced with sprinkles.