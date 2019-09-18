NEW: Kale, Pizza and Ham Candy Canes

As if the candy cane flavors weren't getting out of control, Archie McPhee decided to step it up a notch by releasing kale, pizza and ham candy canes.

Three candy cane flavors we never asked for: kale, ham, and pizza. -- https://t.co/pgyrkUE6Ah — POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) September 18, 2019

Pizza candy canes are coming for you this Christmas: https://t.co/xUPUJuKE1J pic.twitter.com/t7HY5jbxh9 — Southern Living (@Southern_Living) September 4, 2019

The kale candy canes are described as a "bitter grassiness of your favorite vegetable." The pizza candy canes are going to be "a little slice of Italian-spiced heaven." While the ham candy canes are simply "a slice of ham."

You can get six for $7.