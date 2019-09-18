NEW: Kale, Pizza and Ham Candy Canes

September 18, 2019
Matt Hribar

As if the candy cane flavors weren't getting out of control, Archie McPhee decided to step it up a notch by releasing kale, pizza and ham candy canes. 

The kale candy canes are described as a "bitter grassiness of your favorite vegetable." The pizza candy canes are going to be "a little slice of Italian-spiced heaven." While the ham candy canes are  simply "a slice of ham."

You can get six for $7.

