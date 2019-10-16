Sneak Peak: Hear "Head Over Feet" From The Alanis Morissette Musical, Jagged Little Pill
Sounds really good!
In case you didn't know, Alanis Morisette's music has been turned into a Broadway musical that's coming to Broadway this December. And here's a little idea of how it sounds like...
Take a listen here:
Don’t be alarmed. Don’t be surprised. Just fall head over feet for this glimpse into our new musical, starring our -- loves -- @celiargooding and @AntonioCip_. And then get your tickets!!! https://t.co/A6BhQzl0Gm #JaggedLittleBroadway pic.twitter.com/cxCfjCBPRe— Jagged Little Pill (@jaggedmusical) October 15, 2019