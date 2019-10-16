Sneak Peak: Hear "Head Over Feet" From The Alanis Morissette Musical, Jagged Little Pill

Sounds really good!

October 16, 2019
Matt Hribar
Alanis Morissette performs after the Medals Ceremony during the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympics

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Categories: 
Entertainment
Jen & Tim Show
Live Music
Music
Music News

In case you didn't know, Alanis Morisette's music has been turned into a Broadway musical that's coming to Broadway this December. And here's a little idea of how it sounds like...

Take a listen here:

Tags: 
alanis morisette
Jagged Little Pill

