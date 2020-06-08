Esquire Lists Happy Dog and The Spotted Owl Among Best Bars of America

We love seeing local businesses succeed!

June 8, 2020
Matt Hribar
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Local

Esquire lists Cleveland's Happy Dog and The Spotted Owl recognized the two bars on the Best Bars in America list! 

The rubric is pretty vague, but the bars that made the list are "places you just can't wait to experience again".

Out of the 27 bars, 4 are in Ohio, including the Law Bird from Columbus and Wodka Bar from Cincinatti. 

Esquire staff members wrote the Jeff Gordinier had plenty of good things to say: 

The Spotted Owl: “I was instructed to select my desired mood (I went with relax) and a range of flavors (I went with umami and ginger) from the wheel. The bartender would then conjure something for me to drink. I figured this was all some sort of gimmick until I tasted my cocktail, which had been made with gin, lime and pho syrup — yes, the Vietnamese soup. It was absurdly delicious, and it was then I decided this is a next-wave mystic temple of cocktailing.”

Happy Dog: “Happy Dog is a rock ‘n’ roll bar to its bones, with Christmas lights and no-bull**** beer list. You can order hot dogs topped with SpaghettiOs and Froot Loops. We’d steer you toward the ‘alien’ relish, which glows green.”

The list isn't on Esquire's website, but will be soon. 

Tags: 
best bars
esquire
cleveland

Recent Podcast Audio
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show - June 4th 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Le Chaperon Rouge's President Stella Moga-Kennedy Calls To Discuss Day Care and School Regulations WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Dr. Edwards On Memorial Day, Reopenings and More WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Chris Kuhar, The Executive Director of the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Amy Edwards From UH Rainbow Joins The Jen and Tim Show WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show - May 7th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes