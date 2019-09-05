Iconic Netflix Original Series, 'Grace and Frankie' To End With 7th Season in 2021

WHAT?! UNACCEPTABLE!

September 5, 2019
Matt Hribar

Araya Diaz / Stringer / Getty Images

Terrible news in the entertainment world this morning...Grace and Frankie will be wrapping up in 2021 with its final season. The official twitter account announced the news:

Season 6 is projected to come out in January of 2020, while season 7 will be in 2021. Still bummed, I could have wathced twenty seasons of this show easily! 

Netflix
grace and frankie

