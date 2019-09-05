Iconic Netflix Original Series, 'Grace and Frankie' To End With 7th Season in 2021

Terrible news in the entertainment world this morning...Grace and Frankie will be wrapping up in 2021 with its final season. The official twitter account announced the news:

You have laughed with us, cried with us and grew old with us. Today we announce Grace & Frankie has been renewed for what will be our seventh and final season. — Grace and Frankie (@GraceandFrankie) September 4, 2019

We've seen Ryan Gosling chairs, yam lube, vibrators, broken hearts, new loves and a whole lot of weed, and we still have so much more to share with you. Grace and Frankie Season 6 and 7 coming soon. — Grace and Frankie (@GraceandFrankie) September 4, 2019

Season 6 is projected to come out in January of 2020, while season 7 will be in 2021. Still bummed, I could have wathced twenty seasons of this show easily!