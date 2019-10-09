The Goodyear Blimp Is On AirBnB!

Three nights are going to be available!

October 9, 2019
Matt Hribar

The Goodyear Blimp will be opening it's blimp doors to allow people to stay overnight for $150/night prior to the large Michigan-Notre Dame game on October 26th! 

You can visit the hangar here in Ohio and stay overnight! The blimp will be grounded during your stay. Fans will have the chance to reserve a space on October 15th. Space will be limited.

 

