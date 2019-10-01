Frozen 2 Soundtrack Details; Weezer, Panic at the Disco and Kacey Musgraves Debuting New Songs

"Frozen II" is hitting theaters on November 22nd and we're finally getting some juicy details. Here's the soundtrack which will feature the cast Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, and Evan Rachel Wood, and songs from Kacey Musgraves, Weezer and Panic! At The Disco.

The “Frozen 2” soundtrack will be released November 15th. Check out the track list below: