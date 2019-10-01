Frozen 2 Soundtrack Details; Weezer, Panic at the Disco and Kacey Musgraves Debuting New Songs
"Frozen II" is hitting theaters on November 22nd and we're finally getting some juicy details. Here's the soundtrack which will feature the cast Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, and Evan Rachel Wood, and songs from Kacey Musgraves, Weezer and Panic! At The Disco.
The “Frozen 2” soundtrack will be released November 15th. Check out the track list below:
- “All Is Found,” performed by Evan Rachel Wood
- “Some Things Never Change,” performed by Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff
- “Into the Unknown,” performed by Idina Menzel (feat. AURORA)
- “When I Am Older,” performed by Josh Gad
- “Reindeer(s) Are Better Than People (Cont.),” performed by Jonathan Groff
- “Lost in the Woods,” performed by Jonathan Groff
- “Show Yourself,” performed by Idina Menzel and Evan Rachel Wood
- “The Next Right Thing,” performed by Kristen Bell
- “Into the Unknown,” performed by Panic! At the Disco (end credits)
- “All Is Found,” performed by Kacey Musgraves (end credits)
- “Lost in the Woods,” performed by Weezer (end credits)