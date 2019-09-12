Flight of Monarchs Butterflies Happening Soon In Cleveland!

Get ready: the Butterflies are coming to Wendy Park while on their migration to Mexico.

Wind and temperature determine when the butterflies migrate.

"Everyone forgot this [migration of monarchs] was a thing until we started seeing photos of them returning to the shore of Lake Erie. Now, everyone is in tune with this," Calabrese said.

When the monarch Butterflies leave Canada, they use the Lake Erie waterfront to eat, rest and be merry before going down south to the Gulf Shores of Mexico, Central and South America.

"Wendy Park and the Cleveland Metroparks are natural areas that are critical to their survivals and simultaneously helping them make their journey," Calabrese added.