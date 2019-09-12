Flight of Monarchs Butterflies Happening Soon In Cleveland!

A BEAUTIFUL time of year!

September 12, 2019
Matt Hribar

JHVEPhoto / Getty Images

Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Local

Get ready: the Butterflies are coming to Wendy Park while on their migration to Mexico. 

Wind and temperature determine when the butterflies migrate.

"Everyone forgot this [migration of monarchs] was a thing until we started seeing photos of them returning to the shore of Lake Erie. Now, everyone is in tune with this," Calabrese said.

When the monarch Butterflies leave Canada, they use the Lake Erie waterfront to eat, rest and be merry before going down south to the Gulf Shores of Mexico, Central and South America.

 

"Wendy Park and the Cleveland Metroparks are natural areas that are critical to their survivals and simultaneously helping them make their journey," Calabrese added.

Tags: 
monarch butterflies

Recent Podcast Audio
Jen Toohey Interviews Chelsea Handler WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen Toohey Interviews Chelsea Handler WDOKFM: On-Demand
Peter John-Baptiste From The Browns Front Office Calls In To The Jen and Tim Show WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman, September 6th 2019 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk to Mona About the North Ridgeville Trike & Bike to Benefit Velosano Kids WDOKFM: On-Demand
Kim Dell shares behind the scenes information on The Cleveland National Air Show! WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes