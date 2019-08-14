Dunkin's Sweet and Tangy Pumpkin Pie Flavor and Pumpkin Spice Latte Drops August 21st

Pumpkin spice afficiandos like me know that pumpkin is not a seasonal flavor. But unfortunately we live in a world which claims pumpkin is purely a taste for fall.

Well call me a bundle of leaves, because I'm falling over this news: Pumpkin Spice is coming to Dunkin in latte, coffee and iced coffee form on AUGUST 21ST!

The opening act to the flavor will be the Pumpkin Donut, Pumpkin Muffin, and Pumpkin Munchkin donut holes.

BUT WAIT, there's more -- new this season is the 'Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte' which is described as "an espresso drink is made with pumpkin and cinnamon flavors, topped with whipped cream, a caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar topping -- available iced or hot."

Also new: "Apple Cider Donut and Munchkins", the concept of which I'm already screaming about: sounds DELICIOUS!

Well we are ready Dunkin', I'll see you soon!