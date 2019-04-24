Dunkin' Drops New Savory Summer Flavors: Banana Split, Pistachio Almond Fudge, Butter Pecan

Dunkin' knows that the calendar is basically on the summer season. And even if you don't consider late April or May as 'summer', you know that we really need some kind of summer tease. And thanks to Dunkin', we'll be able to pretend that it's 80 degrees already.

Dunkin' has brought back it's iconic Butter Pecan, introduced the ~new~ Banana Spilt, and has upgraded it's already perfect Pistachio to a Pistachio Almond Fudge.

I'm already trying the Banana Spilt flavor in my coffee while I write this blog, and it's enjoyable (but if you don't like banana, you probably should stay away from this fruity flavor).

Dunkin' is also introducing their new bowls and have brought back their Cosmic Coolatas which come with Pineapple, Strawberry and Grape flavors.