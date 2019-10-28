Dunkin' Dropping 'Beyond Sausage Sandwich' on November 6th!
Wonder how it will taste?
Plant-based meat has hit Burger King, KFC and soon a few more chains. Well Dunkin' is marking their territory after their successful launch of Beyond Meat sausage back in July.
Starting November 6th, the Beyond Sausage Sandwich will be nation wide for Dunkin'. It features the 100% plant-based sausage, American cheese, an egg all paired together with an English muffin.
Following an exclusive release in Manhattan in July, Dunkin has announced that their breakfast sandwiches made with plant-based patties will hit more than 9,000 locations nationwide on November 6: https://t.co/h3VqGyHCLX— Farm Sanctuary (@FarmSanctuary) October 22, 2019