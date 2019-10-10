The Downtown Cleveland Alliance Is Looking For A Giant Pine Tree For WinterFest

The Downtown Cleveland Alliance is looking for a 50-foot plus pine tree! Do you have one on your property that you don't really want and that you wouldn't mind being removed for free?

Let the Downtown Cleveland Alliance know, they're looking for that giant tree to be the centerpiece for 2019 WinterFest at Public Square.

If you've fit all the perimeters, email the following: Lkrieger@downtowncleveland.com